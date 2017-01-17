Wait, wasn't "'80s Night" two weeks ago? That's where guest mentor Jason Derulo's awesome new track, "Want to Want Me", takes us -- on a synth-pop journey lit by neon and draped in 'Flashdance' sweats (or hot pants and bustiers). You're forgiven if you got up and started dancing halfway through this sentence. Subscribe now for more American Idol clips: http://idol.ly/YT_Subscribe See more of American Idol on our official site: http://idol.ly/Idol Like American Idol on Facebook: http://idol.ly/FB Follow American Idol on Twitter: http://idol.ly/TW Add American Idol on Google+: http://idol.ly/GPlus Add American Idol on Tumblr: http://idol.ly/tumblr Add American Idol on Pinterest: http://idol.ly/Pin Add American Idol on Instagram: http://idol.ly/Insta Like FOX on Facebook: http://fox.tv/FOXTV_FB Follow FOX on Twitter: http://fox.tv/FOXTV_Twitter Add FOX on Google+: http://fox.tv/FOXPlus As AMERICAN IDOL XIV enters a landmark season in January 2015, the search continues to find amazing ...