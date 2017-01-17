News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Arena Anthems: Jax, &quot;White Flag&quot; - AMERICAN IDOL XIV

Art, Jax told Scott Borchetta last week, is the ability to make people feel -- whatever the work, and whatever the feeling. She shows us just what she was talking about with this performance of Dido's "White Flag", which trades Jax's raw power for some raw emotion. And if anyone had forgotten that Jax is a killer piano player, well... Subscribe now for more American Idol clips: http://idol.ly/YT_Subscribe See more of American Idol on our official site: http://idol.ly/Idol Like American Idol on Facebook: http://idol.ly/FB Follow American Idol on Twitter: http://idol.ly/TW Add American Idol on Google+: http://idol.ly/GPlus Add American Idol on Tumblr: http://idol.ly/tumblr Add American Idol on Pinterest: http://idol.ly/Pin Add American Idol on Instagram: http://idol.ly/Insta Like FOX on Facebook: http://fox.tv/FOXTV_FB Follow FOX on Twitter: http://fox.tv/FOXTV_Twitter Add FOX on Google+: http://fox.tv/FOXPlus As AMERICAN IDOL XIV enters a landmark season in January 2015, the search ...

Latest

Evan Rachel Wood fought for equal 'Westworld' pay and won
1:11

Evan Rachel Wood fought for equal 'Westworld' pay and won
Office Worker Gets Through His Day With Hugs From a Special Corgi
0:36

Office Worker Gets Through His Day With Hugs From a Special Corgi
Cheerful Chicken Enjoys Swim at Saint George Island State Park
0:40

Cheerful Chicken Enjoys Swim at Saint George Island State Park
Every Chefs Worst Nightmare
1:38

Every Chefs Worst Nightmare
Teen takes Michael B. Jordan cut-out to prom, and 'Black Panther' star is impressed
0:59

Teen takes Michael B. Jordan cut-out to prom, and 'Black Panther' star is impressed
Horse riders and kite surfers out in the sun in Cornwall
1:02

Horse riders and kite surfers out in the sun in Cornwall
Hundreds evacuated as torrential rain triggers flooding in Hawaii
0:43

Hundreds evacuated as torrential rain triggers flooding in Hawaii
England enjoys Spring sunshine as UK heatwave hits
3:21

England enjoys Spring sunshine as UK heatwave hits

featured

Eerie footage shows 'ghost of Admiral Nelson’s wife'
0:18

Eerie footage shows 'ghost of Admiral Nelson’s wife'
Baby suffers 100 seizures a day
1:50

Baby suffers 100 seizures a day
Three-year-old Ed Sheeran super-fan has already built up a cash pile by busking
1:22

Three-year-old Ed Sheeran super-fan has already built up a cash pile by busking
Naked yoga instructor teaches positive body message
2:04

Naked yoga instructor teaches positive body message
'Sexist ghost' growls at woman
1:37

'Sexist ghost' growls at woman
The Internet can't get enough of the video of Trump's hair
0:57

The Internet can't get enough of the video of Trump's hair
Kylie Jenner announces birth of baby girl
2:31

Kylie Jenner announces birth of baby girl
TV host breaks royal protocol with Camilla
0:44

TV host breaks royal protocol with Camilla