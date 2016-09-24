News

Selena Gomez Joining Charlie Puth On Tour!

Charlie Puth hints that Selena Gomez will be coming out of hiding very soon to go on tour with him!

Latest

Two airline pilots report seeing a mystery UFO above them
1:07

Two airline pilots report seeing a mystery UFO above them
Dave 'Hughesy' Hughes in drag
0:29

Can you guess who this radio and TV star is?
Voice contestant handles mic drop like a pro
1:31

Voice contestant handles mic drop like a pro
Parts of UK experience hottest April day in almost 70 years
7:10

Parts of UK experience hottest April day in almost 70 years
5 RIDICULOUS Moments In Deadpool 2 Final Movie Trailer
2:57

5 RIDICULOUS Moments In Deadpool 2 Final Movie Trailer
Zayn SPOTTED Entering Gigi Hadid's NYC Home Following Split
1:24

Zayn SPOTTED Entering Gigi Hadid's NYC Home Following Split
Khloe Kardashian & Tristan NOT Living Together + Cheating AFFECTING His Career?
2:09

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan NOT Living Together + Cheating AFFECTING His Career?
Rihanna, Cardi B & TRUMP Make 2018 Time 100 Most Influential People List
1:55

Rihanna, Cardi B & TRUMP Make 2018 Time 100 Most Influential People List

featured

Eerie footage shows 'ghost of Admiral Nelson’s wife'
0:18

Eerie footage shows 'ghost of Admiral Nelson’s wife'
Baby suffers 100 seizures a day
1:50

Baby suffers 100 seizures a day
Three-year-old Ed Sheeran super-fan has already built up a cash pile by busking
1:22

Three-year-old Ed Sheeran super-fan has already built up a cash pile by busking
Naked yoga instructor teaches positive body message
2:04

Naked yoga instructor teaches positive body message
'Sexist ghost' growls at woman
1:37

'Sexist ghost' growls at woman
The Internet can't get enough of the video of Trump's hair
0:57

The Internet can't get enough of the video of Trump's hair
Kylie Jenner announces birth of baby girl
2:31

Kylie Jenner announces birth of baby girl
TV host breaks royal protocol with Camilla
0:44

TV host breaks royal protocol with Camilla