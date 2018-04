Big brother to the rescue! Derek Hough is sticking up for his sister Julianne Hough after she was accused of body shaming DWTS contestant Amber Rose. See, Amber caused controversy this week after being cut from the ABC show. On her podcast Love Line, the model revealed she was offended with one of Julianne’s comments about her body, saying she felt body shamed by the judge. Derek, however, sees the incident differently.