Candace Cameron Bure is one proud mama today after her daughter auditioned for The Voice! So did Natasha Bure make the cut?? We already knew that Natasha Bure was talented, she did after all just walk in her first ever NYFW show. Did you also know the teenager is an amazing singer too? Well, she battled nerves but ultimately overcame them last night on The Voice in front of the star judges, and she sounded awesome!