Naomie Harris is getting rave reviews for her portrayal of a verbally abusive, crack-addicted mother in the indie “Moonlight.

The British actress had reservations about playing Paula, the mother of the main character. Her hesitation stemmed from a personal pledge to only take on roles that have positive images of women.

Harris explained to fellow thesp Annette Bening why she changed her mind and accepted the role — a decision motivated by own her personal history and the history of “Moonlight” director Barry Jenkins.

Bening also shared her satisfaction with “20th Century Women” director Mike Mills’ ability to present the diverse group of women in the film. Check out their candid conversation above.

The interview will air in its entirety on Variety‘s “Actors on Actors” Season 5, presented by The Venetian Las Vegas, which debuts on PBS SoCal on Jan. 3.