Inflatable Alpha Predators: Coming To A Street Near You!

Life ain't easy being a nationally-syndicated TV show. So when monsoon flooding hit outside our studios, RightThisMinute took the party (and our favorite inflatable shark Bruce) outside! Turns out our neighbors were watching, so we woke up to find our hilarious "Snarknado" street antics all over social media! S/O to Brittni Evans the shark wrangler/one-woman rescue team! Over in New Hampshire, the prankster guys at Don't Stop Go Harder armed strangers with water guns and let a full-grown T-Rex and wild Pikachu loose!