Kanye West Has Secret Meeting With Donald Trump: "He's a Good Man"

Just before landing himself in the hospital following a mental breakdown, Kanye West cut a couple of his Saint Pablo tour shows short, ending the performances early with a series of rants. In one of those rants, the rapper revealed that, while he did NOT vote in this year’s Presidential election, he would have voted for now President-elect Donald Trump. This revelation was a shock to many of his fans.

Now that Kanye is out of the hospital and returning to public life, he has a special guest ready to greet him. Kanye had a secret meeting with Donald Trump in New York City at Trump Tower. The two controversial figures are buddies and fans of each other. Does this mean we will see Kanye perform at Trump's inauguration? And what exactly did they talk about? We will absolutely flip if there's a Cabinet position in Kanye's future.

What do you think of this secret meeting? Does it scare you a little bit? And what did you think of Trump and Kanye's matching hair color? Give us your opinions in the comments below.

