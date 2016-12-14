News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Kanye West Has Secret Meeting With Donald Trump: "He's a Good Man"

Just before landing himself in the hospital following a mental breakdown, Kanye West cut a couple of his Saint Pablo tour shows short, ending the performances early with a series of rants. In one of those rants, the rapper revealed that, while he did NOT vote in this year’s Presidential election, he would have voted for now President-elect Donald Trump. This revelation was a shock to many of his fans.

Now that Kanye is out of the hospital and returning to public life, he has a special guest ready to greet him. Kanye had a secret meeting with Donald Trump in New York City at Trump Tower. The two controversial figures are buddies and fans of each other. Does this mean we will see Kanye perform at Trump's inauguration? And what exactly did they talk about? We will absolutely flip if there's a Cabinet position in Kanye's future.

What do you think of this secret meeting? Does it scare you a little bit? And what did you think of Trump and Kanye's matching hair color? Give us your opinions in the comments below.

Subscribe ►► http://bit.ly/SubToHS

Get the scoop -
Check out our site: http://www.obsev.com/entertainment
Like us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/hollyscooptv
Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/hollyscoop
Find us on Instagram: http://instagram.com/hollyscoop

Hollyscoop brings you the latest entertainment news and breaks down what's happening with the celebrities everyone is obsessing over, like Justin Bieber, Rihanna, Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, and more. We keep you up to date with the latest buzz out of Hollywood.

Latest

Voice contestant handles mic drop like a pro
1:31

Voice contestant handles mic drop like a pro
Parts of UK experience hottest April day in almost 70 years
7:10

Parts of UK experience hottest April day in almost 70 years
5 RIDICULOUS Moments In Deadpool 2 Final Movie Trailer
2:57

5 RIDICULOUS Moments In Deadpool 2 Final Movie Trailer
Zayn SPOTTED Entering Gigi Hadid's NYC Home Following Split
1:24

Zayn SPOTTED Entering Gigi Hadid's NYC Home Following Split
Khloe Kardashian & Tristan NOT Living Together + Cheating AFFECTING His Career?
2:09

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan NOT Living Together + Cheating AFFECTING His Career?
Rihanna, Cardi B & TRUMP Make 2018 Time 100 Most Influential People List
1:55

Rihanna, Cardi B & TRUMP Make 2018 Time 100 Most Influential People List
Jenna Dewan DROPS Name 'Tatum' From Instagram + Channing Liked Her Photo?
2:44

Jenna Dewan DROPS Name 'Tatum' From Instagram + Channing Liked Her Photo?
Kylie Jenner Drops BOLD New Cosmetics Collab With THIS Sister
1:53

Kylie Jenner Drops BOLD New Cosmetics Collab With THIS Sister

featured

Eerie footage shows 'ghost of Admiral Nelson’s wife'
0:18

Eerie footage shows 'ghost of Admiral Nelson’s wife'
Baby suffers 100 seizures a day
1:50

Baby suffers 100 seizures a day
Three-year-old Ed Sheeran super-fan has already built up a cash pile by busking
1:22

Three-year-old Ed Sheeran super-fan has already built up a cash pile by busking
Naked yoga instructor teaches positive body message
2:04

Naked yoga instructor teaches positive body message
'Sexist ghost' growls at woman
1:37

'Sexist ghost' growls at woman
The Internet can't get enough of the video of Trump's hair
0:57

The Internet can't get enough of the video of Trump's hair
Kylie Jenner announces birth of baby girl
2:31

Kylie Jenner announces birth of baby girl
TV host breaks royal protocol with Camilla
0:44

TV host breaks royal protocol with Camilla