Kylie Jenner Snuggles With Tyga Under The Christmas Tree

Kylie Jenner and Tyga appear to be ready for the holidays, as the reality star and cosmetics mogul kisses the rapper under the Christmas tree. Kylie shared the moment on her Instagram account, and the tree looks absolutely amazing, in a white metallic silver and gold theme, including the wrapping paper for the gifts. We can only imagine what kinds of presents these two will get for each other, as they've been impressive, not-so secret Santas in the past, especially with Tyga buying Kylie two cars in the past.

