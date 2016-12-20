Blac Chyna Rob Kardashian Break Up OFFICIAL - Every SHOCKING Detail on the Instagram Hack

Blac and Rob Kardashian have definitely had their ups and downs throughout their relationship, but this weekend we saw by far the lowest and saddest drama we’ve ever seen between the two.

Ok so here’s what happened, Chyna walked out on Rob, taking their one month old daughter dream and all of their belongings, leaving her fiance in what now appears to be a final breakup. This all happened just after Chyna’s Instagram was hacked, revealing very private conversations about her relationship with Rob and the rest of the family. But we still have so many questions!!! Like where did Chyna go?! Will Rob get to see dream again soon?! And is this it for the couple?!With so many questions up in the air, here’s what we DO know:

Chyna and Rob did have a wedding date set. And while the exact date was never actually announced publically, sources close to the family were just saying last week that Rob and Chyna were all set to get married next summer. And during the hack it appears the date was revealed as July 7th, 2017. The two never announced it, though, as they were trying to work out details with E! for another season of Rob and Chyna. Because if it doesn’t air on TV, did it ever really happen at all?!

Also, the hacker said they were going to “expose” Chyna and how she was using Rob while allegedly cheating on him. However, there weren’t any actual conversations that proved Chyna was cheating on Rob and in a later message posted by the real Chyna, she set the record straight saying “I never not once cheated on Rob! Ever! I gave him the passcode to my phone, I have nothing to hide.”

Additional messages leaked during the hack reveal what may be Chyna’s true feelings toward Rob’s mom, aka the Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner. Uhh does anyone remember their show’s baby special where Chyna referred to Kris as her second mom??

Well, these new texts suggest otherwise. In one thread, Chyna said to her lawyer “When I get married 7-7-17, I will just trademark it then. But eff it. I’m not gonna ask Kris. Is it easier when I’m married?” Adding a “thinking” emoji at the end of the message.

Another conversation between Chyna and Jaden Smith, shows Jaden bringing up Kylie Jenner’s relationship with Chyna’s ex Tyga calling it ‘sus’ and then settling on talking about it over the phone.

In other messages, Chyna texts with rapper Young Thug about meeting up and making money, likely by tipping off the paparazzi on their whereabouts. In the messages, Chyna says 'ok so imma pop up at your next show.... Then we goin to get caught in the mall spending a lil check u digg?'

The hacker also posted alleged conversations between Chyna and her bestie Treasure, where Chyna called Rob “lazy, fat, and insecure”. She also promised that she was going to leave him in a year if he didn’t get his act together.

Chyna tried to clear the air following the hack by sharing a video on snapchat saying “just to let y’all know, that’s not me on my IG page, that’s somebody that hacked me.” And listen, we’re not gonna say it was Rob behind the messages but Chyna did at one point suggest he was anonymous hacker. But girl, you gave him your passcode, so that seems like a pretty easy hack to me. You should know not to give that thing out, am i right?!

But what do you guys make of all of this?! Is this not the most heartbreaking drama we’ve seen from the Kardashians in a while? And who do you think the anonymous hacker is?! This is starting to feel like an episode of pretty little liars. In which that case, is Rob ‘a’? I honestly have no idea so please let us know in the comments below and for more entertainment news don’t forget to subscribe.