Camila Cabello vs Fifth Harmony Camila Releases Statement!

Ok you guys, as we reported yesterday, Fifth Harmony is turning into Fourth Harmony after announcing that Camila Cabello has left the band. Monday morning the girls released a statement on social media announcing Camila’s departure, and now it looks like an all out he said-she said. Or rather she said-she said.

The four remaining girls released a new statement yesterday night claiming that while they did know Camila was leaving the group, they also tried to set up multiple meetings over the past few months, including an intervention-like sit-down with everyone involved. But get this… Camila has never showed up.

The band even went so far as to flying a therapist out on the road with them on tour so they could all sit done to have group therapy. However, Camila wanted no part in any of it.

Ok so that’s one side of the story. But here’s what a source on team Camila is sayng.

“Camila had multiple meetings with the group in the past, however they were unproductive. And more recently she spoke with them on an individual basis.” Ok so who’s telling the truth here? Did Camila go or not go to these mini interventions? That, we don’t know. What we do know though is that Camila was not happy at all about the way the girls announced her departure. Just after the four remaining posted the news, Camila took to social media to release her own statement saying:

“I was shocked to read the statement the Fifth Harmony account posted without my knowing. The girls were aware of my feelings through the long, much needed conversations about the future that we had during our tour. Saying that they were just informed through my representatives that I was ‘leaving the group’ is simply not true. Just like the other girls said in their statement about their plans, I did not intend to end things with Fifth Harmony this way.”

“As sad as it is to see this chapter ending this way, I will continue to root them all on as individuals and as a group. I wish nothing but the best for them, all the success in the world and true happiness.”

News of Camila’s exit dropped just after all the girls performed this past Sunday in Miami. The girls also knew that this would be Camila's last performance with band. But we didn't! So obviously we were all shocked by the split.

However, guys it’s not that uncommon that a member breaks off to do their own thing. I mean, Beyoncé anyone? And Camila has done side projects of her own in the past and also wrote in her statement that she plans to release solo material next year. As for the future of Fifth Harmony, a source says there will be no new name or band member, and the remaining girls will be making huge announcements in January. And we can’t wait to see what those announcements include.

But what do you guys think about all of this? Were you as shocked by Camila’s departure as we were? Let us know in the comments below.