Rob Kardashian APOLOGIZES to Blac Chyna for Breakup

It’s been days now since Blac Chyna walked out on Rob Kardashian, taking everything the couple shared, including their daughter Dream.

And it now appears that maybe Chyna had every right to call things off. But are the two over for good?

Rob took to Instagram on Monday to share a photo of him and Chyna, captioning it with an emotional message.

A heartbroken Rob confessed: "this weekend I was in an emotional bad place, and did some things that embarrassed myself and my family. I apologize, and I’m seeking help to deal with my flaws and issues. Please pray for me, and I’m sorry @BlacChyna. You are a great mother to our child and I love you.”

Rob also shared a separate photo of their daughter Dream writing, “I am going to get better for you, Dream. You are my life and gave me a new start on being a better me. Love you.”

His posts come just days after Chyna's Instagram was allegedly hacked on Saturday. The anonymous hacking revealed text messages sent between her, her lawyer, Jaden Smith and rapper Young Thug.

In one of the messages, Chyna called Rob "lazy," "fat" and "insecure." and she also threatened to leave her fiancé after a year if he didn’t get his act together.

In response, Rob went on both Instagram and Snapchat where he then revealed that Chyna had suddenly ghosted him. Rob was left with an empty house and no baby Dream in sight.

It’s been reported nurmerous times that the couple oftern fights over "ridiculous" things.

One source said Rob has always been the instigator in most of their past fights saying “his emotional Problems take over and he lashes out at Chyna over ridiculous stuff.”

“Chyna just had a baby, and he keeps fighting with her over ridiculous things. It’s like he just can’t help himself.”

“Whenever he gets along with Chyna, he finds a way to ruin it. He is crazy suspicious and doesn’t trust her at all ... Now he keeps fighting with her over issues that his family had from the beginning. He doesn’t trust that she actually loves him and that their relationship is only about money to her.

“But it just seems it’s kind of too late to have these issues now. Rob is a dad and that should be his focus. He cries now that he misses his baby, but he isn’t mature enough to not start fights with Chyna in the first place. It’s just a crazy mess. A very sad crazy mess.”

That we can definitely agree on. This who thing is such a mess. But honestly you guys, we’ve seen this over and over between the two.

And the same source says that perhaps it is just a difference in personalities that keeps the fire blazing and the arguments heated

The insider says that Rob and Chyna are like oil and water. And that the two just bicker constantly.

This last split though is, according to Chyna, because she feels Rob was "verbally abusing" her on a regular basis.

And I don’t want to believe it, but after his new apology, this one could actually be true. But I don’t know, what do you guys think? Does Rob need to seek help for his emotional issues and do you think they’ll get back together? Let us know in the comments below.