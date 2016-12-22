Lena Dunham Apologizes for Wishing She Had an Abortion

Lena Dunham is backtracking her controversial statement about abortion after she caused outrage. The actress has apologized for saying she wished she had an abortion.

On her podcast, ‘Woman of the Hour with Lena Dunham’ this week, the actress and activist tackled the sensitive topic of abortion. While explaining she often felt a stigma in the birth control practice, she said this: “I can say that I still haven’t had an abortion, but I wish I had.” Lena has now apologized. She released a statement on her Instagram account. “My words were spoken from a sort of delusional girl persona I often inhabit, a girl who careens between wisdom and ignorance and it didn’t translate. That’s my fault.”

Lena went on to say that she sympathized with women who HAVE had an abortion, and did not mean to offend them.

“I would never, ever intentionally trivialize the emotional and physical challenges of terminating a pregnancy, she continued. My only goal is to increase awareness and decrease stigma. My life is and always will be devoted to reproductive justice and freedom.