Justin Bieber Indicted in Argentina - Will be Arrested

Bad news for the Biebs. Looks like Justin is going to kick off 2017 with a record - a criminal record. Oh Justin, we had high hopes for you in the new year! You’ve had a rough 2016 and we were really hoping you’d get a fresh start in 2017. But nope. Justin has been indicted in Argentina for Beating and stealing. Here’s the deal. According to TMZ Justin has been indicted for allegedly ordered a beatdown of a photographer then stole his money and gear back in 2013. So why is this coming up now? A judge only recently brought the hammer down on the Biebs. So what does this mean for Justin? Well, he can’t enter Argentina or he will be arrested for the incident. But you know that Justin isn’t just going to let this go. Apparently, this team has a plan. The 22-year-old pop star’s lawyers are reportedly going to appeal the judge’s action. They think the whole case is nothing but a publicity stunt by the court system and they want it thrown out. But here’s the bigger issue. If the case gets thrown out, great! But Justin is about to start the South American leg of his Purpose world tour, which is supposed to include several stops in Argentina. And like we said, he can’t set foot in the country or it’s jail time! So will the issue be settled in time? Not likely. So for now, those shows have been canceled. Back in May Justin released an apology to his Argentinian fan base, which is quite sizable by the way, saying, “Argentinian Beliebers, I would like nothing more than to bring the Purpose tour there but until the legal conditions change there I can’t. Argentina, I do love you! It is in fact one of my favorite places to tour. My lawyers say it is what it is.” So do you think Justin can overcome this legal setback in 2017?? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.