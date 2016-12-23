Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale is fighting back after topless photos of her were leaked online. The actress has gotten the last words. Oh and they’re good too! Women empowerment, anyone? So Lucy became the victim of hacking this week that resulted in an embarrassing leak of her private photos. A topless photo of the actress lying on a bed with her nipples exposed began circulating. The photo has since been removed, but Lucy is fighting back. She’s threatening to sue the site who originally posted the photo and she’s got a strong message for other women. In a lengthy Twitter post Lucy pointed out that SHE is the victim, much like many other women. Well, she wrote: “I wasn’t going to comment on something so ridiculous, but since 2017 is gonna be all about speaking my truth, I’m going to say something. Once again, a woman in the public eye was violated, stolen from and her private life and body were exposed for anyone to see. I will not apologize for living my life and having a personal life that is all mine. It’s truly unfortunate that being exposed in this way is allowed. And to whoever did this. Kiss my ass!” HA! Well said! But here’s the thing. Lucy’s right in that this happens to women all the time, especially young celebrities. Game of Thrones star Maisy Williams has photos from her private vacation stolen. Included in them was a topless photo of her on a beach. Jennifer Lawrence was also the victim of a hack last year and HER body was exposed. And one of the more infamous cases came when Erin Andrews was taped naked in her hotel room. She sued the peeping tom and won 55 million dollars for being violated. And now Lucy will take action. Her reps have confirmed that she WILL sue the site, Celeb Jihad, for posting the photo and will investigate how they got it. How can anyone do this? And do you think Lucy is doing the right thing by fighting back? Let us know in the comments below.