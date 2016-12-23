News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Lucy Hale to SUE Over Topless Photo Leak: &quot;Kiss My A--!&quot;

Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale is fighting back after topless photos of her were leaked online. The actress has gotten the last words. Oh and they’re good too! Women empowerment, anyone? So Lucy became the victim of hacking this week that resulted in an embarrassing leak of her private photos. A topless photo of the actress lying on a bed with her nipples exposed began circulating. The photo has since been removed, but Lucy is fighting back. She’s threatening to sue the site who originally posted the photo and she’s got a strong message for other women. In a lengthy Twitter post Lucy pointed out that SHE is the victim, much like many other women. Well, she wrote: “I wasn’t going to comment on something so ridiculous, but since 2017 is gonna be all about speaking my truth, I’m going to say something. Once again, a woman in the public eye was violated, stolen from and her private life and body were exposed for anyone to see. I will not apologize for living my life and having a personal life that is all mine. It’s truly unfortunate that being exposed in this way is allowed. And to whoever did this. Kiss my ass!” HA! Well said! But here’s the thing. Lucy’s right in that this happens to women all the time, especially young celebrities. Game of Thrones star Maisy Williams has photos from her private vacation stolen. Included in them was a topless photo of her on a beach. Jennifer Lawrence was also the victim of a hack last year and HER body was exposed. And one of the more infamous cases came when Erin Andrews was taped naked in her hotel room. She sued the peeping tom and won 55 million dollars for being violated. And now Lucy will take action. Her reps have confirmed that she WILL sue the site, Celeb Jihad, for posting the photo and will investigate how they got it. How can anyone do this? And do you think Lucy is doing the right thing by fighting back? Let us know in the comments below.

Latest

Drivers warned of poor conditions as high winds cause dust storm in western US
0:35

Drivers warned of poor conditions as high winds cause dust storm in western US
Hungry, Cranky Croc Destroys Watermelon With Powerful Jaw
0:43

Hungry, Cranky Croc Destroys Watermelon With Powerful Jaw
Man shows off impressive magic tricks with rings
1:30

Man shows off impressive magic tricks with rings
Man Removes Ostrich Eggshell With Vinegar in Family Science Experiment
10:59

Man Removes Ostrich Eggshell With Vinegar in Family Science Experiment
Couple Reveal Baby's Gender With Mustang Burnout
0:16

Couple Reveal Baby's Gender With Mustang Burnout
Lion Pride Vs. Buffalo Herd: Who Will Win?
1:13

Lion Pride Vs. Buffalo Herd: Who Will Win?
Captured Bandicoot Can't Wait to Get Out of Dodge
0:53

Captured Bandicoot Can't Wait to Get Out of Dodge
Adorable Panda Cub Is Very Attached to Its Keeper
0:54

Adorable Panda Cub Is Very Attached to Its Keeper

featured

Eerie footage shows 'ghost of Admiral Nelson’s wife'
0:18

Eerie footage shows 'ghost of Admiral Nelson’s wife'
Baby suffers 100 seizures a day
1:50

Baby suffers 100 seizures a day
Three-year-old Ed Sheeran super-fan has already built up a cash pile by busking
1:22

Three-year-old Ed Sheeran super-fan has already built up a cash pile by busking
Naked yoga instructor teaches positive body message
2:04

Naked yoga instructor teaches positive body message
'Sexist ghost' growls at woman
1:37

'Sexist ghost' growls at woman
The Internet can't get enough of the video of Trump's hair
0:57

The Internet can't get enough of the video of Trump's hair
Thousands of birds mysteriously gather at busy intersection
1:01

Thousands of birds mysteriously gather at busy intersection
Kylie Jenner announces birth of baby girl
2:31

Kylie Jenner announces birth of baby girl