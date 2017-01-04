Janet Jackson Gives Newborn Son a Spiritual Name

Janet Jackson is a mother for the first time after giving birth to a baby boy yesterday, and the 50-year-old singer gave her son a very special name. Eissa Al Mana joined Janet and her husband Wissam Al Mana yesterday, a miracle baby for the couple - and they know it too. The couple chose the biblical name Eissa, which translates from Hebrew to “God is Salvation.” When the singer announced her pregnancy last year, Janet said, “We thank god for our blessing” while confirming the pregnancy news. Both Janet and baby Eissa are doing fine after the birth, and very happy. The singer's rep confirmed the arrival of the baby yesterday saying in a statement: “Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world.” Janet had a stress-free, healthy delivery and is resting comfortably. Though no other details were made available, the Jackson family wasted no time in celebrating the news. LaToya Jackson shared an ‘It's a Boy’ photo on Twitter and wrote, “how exciting. Congratulations!”