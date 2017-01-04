News

Drake and The Chainsmokers Lead 2017 iHeart Radio Awards Nominations

The iHeart Radio Music Awards nominees have been released, and finds Drake and the Chainsmokers leading the way with 12 and 11 nominations respectively. The awards show will be going down march 5th in Los Angeles with performances by Bruno Mars, as well as all new socially voted categories. There are a total of eight, including Best Lyrics, Best Collaboration, and Best Music Video. John Sykes, president of iHeartMedia Entertainment Enterprises says that "The biggest artists in music show up every year because this is the awards show that fans truly control. These awards are intended to celebrate the music heard across iHeartMedia radio stations over the past year.” The Chainsmokers and Drake will go head to head for song of the year, Closer and One Dance -- other nominees include Adele Beyonce, Ariana Grande, and Justin Bieber. This year’s awards will have over 30 awards categories, more than ever before, as reflection of the growth and diversity of its listeners. What was your favorite song of 2016 and who are you voting for? The iHeart Radio Music Awards will air live March 5th on TBS and TNT.

