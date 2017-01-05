News

Megyn Kelly to Replace Billy Bush on Today Show, Matt Lauer NOT Happy

Megyn Kelly is leaving Fox News for a huge role at NBC, reportedly replacing defamed Billy Bush on the Today show - but not everyone is up to speed on the changes. Longtime host Matt Lauer was left in the dark about the new changes. Rumor has it that Megyn will be joining the 9AM hour on the Today Show after her departure from Fox News - replacing Billy Bush who was let go from the network last year after a leaked conversation with President-elect Donald Trump. An NBC source told broadcasting cable.com that the “Kelly-branded content” will likely be structured like a daytime talkshow. But the current hosts of the Today Show, including Matt Lauer, were not told of the upcoming changes - not until we all heard the news earlier this week. Matt was reportedly livid when he heard the news. Sources told TMZ the longtime daytime host quote blew a gasket when he learned Megyn Kelly would be joining the team. NBC also left the other hosts in the dark as well. Matt's co-host Savannah Guthrie was also not informed. As for Megyn's new deal, the TV host reportedly negotiated a 15 million dollar a year contract with NBC.

