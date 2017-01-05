Gina Rodriguez Talks Golden Globes Speech and Dreaming Big at Moët Moment Film Festival | DM

I caught up with 'Jane the Virgin’ star Gina Rodriguez (who was looking absolutely stunning, BTW) at the 2017 Moët Moment Film Festival last night in Los Angeles. Gina and I talk about her emotional, awe-inspiring Golden Globes speech from 2015, and how she continues to “Dream Big!” I should also tell you that the rumors are true; Gina is an incredibly humble individual, and we can’t wait to see what the new year has in store for her!