Taylor Swift Drunk Dialed Calvin Harris Begging for Forgiveness?

Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris may never, ever, EVER get back together but the singer is SO not over her ex. She did what we’ve all done before - the dreaded drunk dial. Or did she? Well rumor has it that Taylor got a little wasty face and gave her ex Calvin a call. But sources are saying that’s simply not true.

Here’s the speculation. The National iInquirer made the claim that Taylor drunk dialed Calvin. Their spy even thinks Taylor wants to get back together with the DJ saying, “Taylor thinks she threw away a good man. When she has too much to drink, she gets very sentimental about him. Taylor tipped a few too many and decided to call Calvin to wish him a happy holiday, but it ended up being a druken voicemail begging his forgiveness and admitting she’d done him wrong.”

Whoa! That’s heavy stuff - if it were true, which it looks like it’s not. A separate source told Gossip Cop the entire story was completely made up. “Never happened.” In fact, they insist no one would believe the fairy tale anyway. Drunk Taylor? doesn’t seem likely, does it? Especially since Taylor isn’t even a drinker! Have you ever seen her with any drink in her hand besides like a Diet Coke? She’s always drinking Starbucks, and that cup COULD be filled with vodka, but not likely… back in 2014, Taylor admitted she DOES drink occasionally, but not often. “I mean, I do drink,” she told Barbara Walters. “I am 25. But I put every one of my actions through a filter before I do them because that’s the way my life is. My actions do have ripples.”

What do you think REALLY happened? Did Taylor drunk dial Calvin, or was the story made up? Let us know in the comments below.

