Ryan Reynolds Kissed WHO at the Golden Globes? It's not Blake Lively!

Ryan Reynolds was nominated for two Golden Globes tonight for his film Deadpool, and sadly he left empty-handed. But the actor still got a consolation kiss - NOT from his wife Blake Lively, however. Okay, this is hilarious and awkward and almost MISSED! See if you catch it - and see if you can tell who the heck Ryan is kissing! The kiss seen ‘round the world happened just after Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn announced Ryan Gosling as the winner of best actor in a comedy or musical - edging out Ryan Reynolds, who was nominated in the same category. But as Gosling made his way onto the stage, Reynolds took the opportunity to steal a little of the spotlight. Did you see it? Ryan is locking lips with, who IS that? You may not be able to tell right away, but take a closer look at who Ryan was seated next to at his front and center table. Yes, there’s his wife Blake Lively, but he’s also seated next to Andrew Garfield! Yes, Ryan and Andrew were caught smooching at the Golden Globes. Luckily it looks like Blake thought the moment was hilarious. She’s looking right at the kiss and laughing! Way to steal the spotlight in the most bizarre way, Ryan! Did you think the moment was funny or inappropriate? Let me know in the comment section below!

