News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Ed Sheeran's New ‘Shape of You’ and ‘Castle on the Hill’ BREAK Spotify!

After an entire year of being away from the spotlight, Ed Sheeran is starting 2017 off with a bang, and hit songs. On new music Friday January 6th, Ed released ‘Shape of You’ and ‘Caste on the Hill’ which finished the weekend as the number 1 and 2 songs on Spotify’s global top 50 list, racking up about 25 million streams between the two of them. But we aren’t the only ones pumped about it. Taylor Swift posted to Instagram “oh my god its happening! everybody stay calm!” as she posted a screen shot of Shape of You.

Fun fact: When Ed was writing the song he actually had another singer in mind other than himself to record the song. It was Rihanna! He thought she would sound great on it, which she totally would.

Ed was the #1 listened to artist on Spotify, topping The Weeknd and Drake. While there is no release date yet for the new album that follows Plus and Multiply, we do know that the new album will be called Divide -- what that will signify, we'll have to wait and see. As for Ed's reaction to all the positive feedback of his new records? He posted to insta "truly overwhelmed with the reaction to these new songs.

What is your favorite Ed Sheeran song! Let us know in the comments below!

Latest

Drivers warned of poor conditions as high winds cause dust storm in western US
0:35

Drivers warned of poor conditions as high winds cause dust storm in western US
Hungry, Cranky Croc Destroys Watermelon With Powerful Jaw
0:43

Hungry, Cranky Croc Destroys Watermelon With Powerful Jaw
Man shows off impressive magic tricks with rings
1:30

Man shows off impressive magic tricks with rings
Man Removes Ostrich Eggshell With Vinegar in Family Science Experiment
10:59

Man Removes Ostrich Eggshell With Vinegar in Family Science Experiment
Couple Reveal Baby's Gender With Mustang Burnout
0:16

Couple Reveal Baby's Gender With Mustang Burnout
Lion Pride Vs. Buffalo Herd: Who Will Win?
1:13

Lion Pride Vs. Buffalo Herd: Who Will Win?
Captured Bandicoot Can't Wait to Get Out of Dodge
0:53

Captured Bandicoot Can't Wait to Get Out of Dodge
Adorable Panda Cub Is Very Attached to Its Keeper
0:54

Adorable Panda Cub Is Very Attached to Its Keeper

featured

Eerie footage shows 'ghost of Admiral Nelson’s wife'
0:18

Eerie footage shows 'ghost of Admiral Nelson’s wife'
Baby suffers 100 seizures a day
1:50

Baby suffers 100 seizures a day
Three-year-old Ed Sheeran super-fan has already built up a cash pile by busking
1:22

Three-year-old Ed Sheeran super-fan has already built up a cash pile by busking
Naked yoga instructor teaches positive body message
2:04

Naked yoga instructor teaches positive body message
'Sexist ghost' growls at woman
1:37

'Sexist ghost' growls at woman
The Internet can't get enough of the video of Trump's hair
0:57

The Internet can't get enough of the video of Trump's hair
Thousands of birds mysteriously gather at busy intersection
1:01

Thousands of birds mysteriously gather at busy intersection
Kylie Jenner announces birth of baby girl
2:31

Kylie Jenner announces birth of baby girl