Selena Gomez is back on social media, and on her Instagram story it was a ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ party. After taking a social media hiatus for the majority of 2016, Selena is back to let the world know she is in a great mood and having a great time with her friends. She got together with her Wizards of Waverly costar David Henrie to talk a Wizards of Waverly place reunion?