Zayn Malik Shoots 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' Music Video - Where's Taylor Swift?!

Zayn Malik was spotted on the streets of London shooting scenes for his hot new single ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’ off of the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack. The record is a duet with Taylor Swift, but was Taylor seen on set? Apparently not. According to one eye witness "security said Taylor was suppose to come out and shoot for a few hours, but apparently left the set before stepping in front of any cameras! Maybe the fans scared her away!?

The story of how Zayn and Taylor hooked up on the song was compliments of our girl Gigi Hadid. Zayn told Elvis Duran radio show that Taylor heard the song through Jack Antonoff, and had told Gigi she liked it, so then Zayn asked Taylor if she wanted to be on it and she was “keen,” as the Brits say.

As for the video itself, Zayn was surrounded by fog and rain to capture the moodiness of the Fifty Shades sequel..ah smoldering dark moodiness, right up Zayn’s alley. Instagram also confirms Gigi herself is in London as well, so will she be making an appearance?

The song “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” debuted at #5 on the new singles chart and the film 50 Shades Darker hits theaters February 10th, 2017.