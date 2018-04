Bob Iger has risen to the top post at Disney, but he didn’t always want to be a high-powered executive. He wanted to be Walter Cronkite.

Iger, Variety‘s 2016 Showman of the Year, talked with “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” director J.J. Abrams about his early ambitions to be a television anchor, how he transitioned to ABC, and some of his favorite TV shows and movies.