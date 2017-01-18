Johnny Depp Daughter Lilly Rose Set to Break Out in 2017

Lily Rose Depp is a muse of Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld. But it was lily taking style inspiration from the man himself when she attended the Chaumet's Cocktail Party and Dinner for Cesar's Revelations in Paris, France, on Monday night. The beauty looked incredible in a smart black suit worn with white shirt and loose fitting black tie as she made her way to the venue. However, she added her own spin to the look, wearing a pair of pink satin heels, which drew the eye.

Lily is the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, a French model actress and artist. Vanessa was at one time the spokesperson for Chanel and her daughter Lilly is following her mother’s footsteps as closely as possible. Lilly has walked the Chanel runway show and will be starring in 3 films this year one as Kate Barlow in Planetarium, a fantasy drama alongside Natalie Portman where two sisters are believed to posses the ability to connect with spirits.

She also played the protégé and rival Isadora Duncan in The Dancer, a biographical, musical drama about her character's complex relationship with another. And

her third role was as Colleen Collette in the horror comedy Yoga Hosers, a role she has been announced to reprise in the upcoming film of the same genre, Moose Jaws.

But what is going on in her personal life? This month she was spotted in Beverly hills shopping with her boyfriend Ash Stymest who is a model himself, what do you think of them as a couple? Let us know in the comments below.