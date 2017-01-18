News

Margot Robbie's Stunning Transformation into Tonya Harding for New Film

Margot Robbie is one of our favorite actresses. She took the world by storm when she made her big screen debut in ‘The Wolf of Wall Street,’ charmed us in ‘Focus,’ and had us obsessed in ‘Suicide Squad’ as Harley Quinn. But its her next role that has us talking. New photos have hit the web of the stunning beauty in character as the 90s ice skating champion Tonya Harding, for the upcoming film ‘I Tonya.’ Definitely a new look for Margot and for us!

‘I Tonya’ is about competitive ice skater, Tonya Harding, who rises among the ranks at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, but her future in the sport is thrown into doubt, when her boyfriend intervenes. She and her boyfriend were up to no good. We don’t want to spoil it but a lot of us know what happened!

