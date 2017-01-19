News

Blac Chyna is About to Be EXPOSED by Kris Jenner on Keeping Up With the Kardashians!

Who doesn't like an old feud coming right back around, but with added fuel to the fire? It's safe to say, Blac Chyna is, once, again, on the outs with the Kardashian clan, and Kris Jenner is out for blood this time. For a quick history lesson- Chyna was once friends with Kim Kardashian, but when Kim's sister Kylie started dating Chyna's baby daddy Tyga, all bets were off. Then...a curve ball- Chyna started dating Rob Kardashian, got pregnant with his baby, and all bets seemed to be on again. China was helping Rob lose weight, they were starting a family, they had a new reality show, things were looking up.

Then things got rocky. We saw Chyna yelling at Rob on their show. She's locked him out of the house, and even moved out of the house herself, taking their baby with her, as Rob documented on his snap. And yet alas, now they are reportedly back together, most recently seen partying at a strip club together.

But guess who's not having any of it? Kris Jenner. This is a woman with a PLAN. Multiple sources say Kris and the family are digging up dirt on the model-turned-businesswoman. They're writing it all down to show to Rob on the E! reality series, in front of millions of viewers. The kicker? Kris wants to have a therapist on-hand. A source tells In Touch, "They want to have a psychologist on hand so they can discuss how Chyna abuses [Rob]." The source continues, ""They want cameras there so the whole world can see Chyna get what's coming to her," the insider continues. "They also know it'll bring in big ratings." Dramaaa!

So guys we wanna know- are you Team Kris Jenner or Team Blac Chyna? Tell us your feelings in the comments below!

