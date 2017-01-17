News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Ryan Seacrest Surprises 7-Year-Old Superfan! - AMERICAN IDOL

Wyatt is given a gift that he will never forget when Ryan Seacrest gives him a person tour of the Idol set along with many other surprises. Subscribe now for more American Idol clips: http://idol.ly/YT_Subscribe See more of American Idol on our official site: http://idol.ly/Idol Like American Idol on Facebook: http://idol.ly/FB Follow American Idol on Twitter: http://idol.ly/TW Add American Idol on Google+: http://idol.ly/GPlus Add American Idol on Tumblr: http://idol.ly/tumblr Add American Idol on Pinterest: http://idol.ly/Pin Add American Idol on Instagram: http://idol.ly/Insta Add American Idol on Snapchat: http://fox.tv/americanidolfox Like FOX on Facebook: ‪http://fox.tv/FOXTV_FB‬‬ Follow FOX on Twitter: ‪http://fox.tv/FOXTV_Twitter‬‬ Add FOX on Google+: ‪http://fox.tv/FOXPlus‬‬ AMERICAN IDOL XV will bring generations together to cheer and vote for their favorite contestants and crown America’s next singing sensation – one last time. The original musi ...

Latest

Blake Lively Interviews Gigi Hadid On Being Photoshopped & Body Image Struggles
1:44

Blake Lively Interviews Gigi Hadid On Being Photoshopped & Body Image Struggles
Ariana Grande REVEALS New Song Title On Her Sweatshirt?
2:03

Ariana Grande REVEALS New Song Title On Her Sweatshirt?
Justin Bieber THROWS Fake $100 Bill At Fan Who Got In His Face
1:24

Justin Bieber THROWS Fake $100 Bill At Fan Who Got In His Face
Mariah Carey reveals she is being treated with bipolar disorder
1:08

Mariah Carey reveals she is being treated with bipolar disorder
TV presenter falls into the pool at Commonwealth Games
0:36

TV presenter falls into the pool at Commonwealth Games
Taylor Swift Gives FIRST Look At Tour Rehearsals & Shares BTS Photos
1:42

Taylor Swift Gives FIRST Look At Tour Rehearsals & Shares BTS Photos
Harry Styles Delivers EMOTIONAL Tribute To Bombing Victims At Manchester Show
1:32

Harry Styles Delivers EMOTIONAL Tribute To Bombing Victims At Manchester Show
Selena Gomez TERRIFIED Of Paparazzi & Admits They Scare Her
1:25

Selena Gomez TERRIFIED Of Paparazzi & Admits They Scare Her

featured

Eerie footage shows 'ghost of Admiral Nelson’s wife'
0:18

Eerie footage shows 'ghost of Admiral Nelson’s wife'
Baby suffers 100 seizures a day
1:50

Baby suffers 100 seizures a day
Three-year-old Ed Sheeran super-fan has already built up a cash pile by busking
1:22

Three-year-old Ed Sheeran super-fan has already built up a cash pile by busking
Naked yoga instructor teaches positive body message
2:04

Naked yoga instructor teaches positive body message
'Sexist ghost' growls at woman
1:37

'Sexist ghost' growls at woman
The Internet can't get enough of the video of Trump's hair
0:57

The Internet can't get enough of the video of Trump's hair
Thousands of birds mysteriously gather at busy intersection
1:01

Thousands of birds mysteriously gather at busy intersection
Kylie Jenner announces birth of baby girl
2:31

Kylie Jenner announces birth of baby girl