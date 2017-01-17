News

Trent Harmon - Top 3 Revealed: &quot;Tennessee Whiskey&quot; - AMERICAN IDOL

Trent is smooth like "Tennessee Whiskey", sipping on the notes of Chris Stapleton's tune. Subscribe now for more American Idol clips: http://idol.ly/YT_Subscribe See more of American Idol on our official site: http://idol.ly/Idol Like American Idol on Facebook: http://idol.ly/FB Follow American Idol on Twitter: http://idol.ly/TW Add American Idol on Google+: http://idol.ly/GPlus Add American Idol on Tumblr: http://idol.ly/tumblr Add American Idol on Pinterest: http://idol.ly/Pin Add American Idol on Instagram: http://idol.ly/Insta Add American Idol on Snapchat: http://fox.tv/americanidolfox Like FOX on Facebook: ‪http://fox.tv/FOXTV_FB‬‬ Follow FOX on Twitter: ‪http://fox.tv/FOXTV_Twitter‬‬ Add FOX on Google+: ‪http://fox.tv/FOXPlus‬‬ AMERICAN IDOL XV will bring generations together to cheer and vote for their favorite contestants and crown America’s next singing sensation – one last time. The original music show phenomenon, AMERICAN IDOL returns for its f ...

