Simon Cowell's Words of Encouragement: Zombie Singers - THE X FACTOR UK 2016

"You're like something out of a zombie or something right now. I mean, it's not working. There's no chemistry. I'm not even sure you like each other." -- Simon Cowell, The X Factor The X Factor UK - Sundays & Mondays at 8|7c on AXS TV One of the most successful entertainment shows in the UK, and responsible for finding worldwide superstars including One Direction, Leona Lewis and more, X Factor UK returns for a 13th season. Tune every Sunday and Monday night at 8|7c on AXS TV! Find AXS TV Here: http://bit.ly/WtTUDr Simon Cowell's Words of Encouragement: Zombie Singers - THE X FACTOR 2016