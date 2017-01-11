Sophia Ferrial Salsas Her Way Through Her Audition - The X Factor UK PREVIEW on AXS TV

Sophia may have the moves, but we're not quite sure if she can sing. Will she shimmy her way to boot camp? One of the most successful entertainment shows in the UK, and responsible for finding worldwide superstars including One Direction, Leona Lewis and more, X Factor UK returns for a 13th season. Tune every Sunday and Monday night at 8|7c on AXS TV! Find AXS TV Here: http://bit.ly/WtTUDr The X Factor UK - Sundays & Mondays at 8|7c on AXS TV