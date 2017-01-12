News

Carlito Olivero Says &quot;Lets Get Loud!&quot; - THE X FACTOR USA 2013

Paulina Rubio's sole remaining boy, Carlito Olivero, needed to impress America to stay in the competition. Did his performance of Jennifer Lopez's "Let's Get Loud" accomplish the task? "Let's Get Loud" performed by "Carlito Olivero" on THE X FACTOR USA. Buy now on iTunes: http://bit.ly/Itf0lH Subscribe now for more THE X FACTOR USA clips: http://bit.ly/TXF3_Subscribe Tune in to THE X FACTOR USA Wednesday & Thursday 8/7c on Fox! Like THE X FACTOR on Facebook: http://bit.ly/TheXFactorUSA_FB Follow THE X FACTOR on Twitter: http://bit.ly/TheXFactorUSA_Twitter Add THE X FACTOR on Pinterest: http://bitly.com/TXF_Pinterest Add THE X FACTOR on Google+: http://bit.ly/TheXFactor_GooglePlus See more of THE X FACTOR on our official site: http://www.thexfactorusa.com/ Like FOX on Facebook: http://fox.tv/FOXTV_FB Follow FOX on Twitter: http://fox.tv/FOXTV_Twitter Add FOX on Google+: http://fox.tv/FOXPlus The award-winning international phenomenon THE X FACTOR is back. In Season Three of the hi ...

