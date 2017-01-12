Ellona Santiago showed Jessie J some love by performing a rendition of the song, "Mamma Knows Best." Will she capture enough votes to sing another week, or does American "know" something we don't? "Mamma Knows Best" performed by "Ellona Santiago" on THE X FACTOR USA. Buy now on iTunes: http://bit.ly/1bpxHD9 Subscribe now for more THE X FACTOR USA clips: http://bit.ly/TXF3_Subscribe Tune in to THE X FACTOR USA Wednesday & Thursday 8/7c on Fox! Like THE X FACTOR on Facebook: http://bit.ly/TheXFactorUSA_FB Follow THE X FACTOR on Twitter: http://bit.ly/TheXFactorUSA_Twitter Add THE X FACTOR on Pinterest: http://bitly.com/TXF_Pinterest Add THE X FACTOR on Google+: http://bit.ly/TheXFactor_GooglePlus See more of THE X FACTOR on our official site: http://www.thexfactorusa.com/ Like FOX on Facebook: http://fox.tv/FOXTV_FB Follow FOX on Twitter: http://fox.tv/FOXTV_Twitter Add FOX on Google+: http://fox.tv/FOXPlus The award-winning international phenomenon THE X FACTOR is back. In Season ...