Episode 19 Recap: The Big Band Theory - THE X FACTOR USA 2013

"It was Big Band Night on the Thanksgiving eve edition of The X Factor. As you prepped your turkey, we provided the soundtrack via a live 25-piece band. The one and only Michael Bublé kicked off the show with a sensational performance, and he ended the night with the first ""Face-off"" group performance. The judges told almost every act that this was their best performance yet...so if that's the case, who the heck would go home?! Get jazzed and watch this recap." Subscribe now for more THE X FACTOR USA clips: http://bit.ly/TXF3_Subscribe Tune in to THE X FACTOR USA Wednesday & Thursday 8/7c on Fox! Like THE X FACTOR on Facebook: http://bit.ly/TheXFactorUSA_FB Follow THE X FACTOR on Twitter: http://bit.ly/TheXFactorUSA_Twitter Add THE X FACTOR on Pinterest: http://bitly.com/TXF_Pinterest Add THE X FACTOR on Google+: http://bit.ly/TheXFactor_GooglePlus See more of THE X FACTOR on our official site: http://www.thexfactorusa.com/ Like FOX on Facebook: http://fox.tv/FOXTV_FB Foll ...