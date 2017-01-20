2017 People's Choice Awards Best and Worst Dressed - Just Sayin'

We'd like to bid a very fond farewell to our favorite Just Sayin' co-host Ryan, and you'll see just why we're going to miss him when as he and Heather critiques all the red carpet looks from this year's People's Choice Awards. They take a look at the evening's fashion do's and don'ts from Jennifer Lopez, Blake Lively, and many more of your favorite celebrities. Who did you think looked the best (and worst) of the evening? Let us know in the comments section below.