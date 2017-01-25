News

Selena Gomez's Family and Friends are AFRAID of Relationship with The Weeknd - Are DRUGS Involved?

Drugs, booze and heartbreak … that’s the status of Selena Gomez’s life… or so her family and friends think! Could it be that sweetheart Selena is heading down a rabbit hole she won’t be able to get out of? Her family and friends certainly think so, and they’re worried she’s spiraling out of control just two months after her stint in rehab. Now, let’s be logical here, Selena went to rehab for anxiety and depression, she’s never been for drugs or alcohol.

On the contrary however, Radar Online reports inside sources say Selena has been to rehab for pill popping and drug abuse in the past. These reports have neither been confirmed nor denied, so it’s all speculation.

What’s worrying her friends and family even more is her relationship with the Weeknd, who they call a “heavy drug” user. You could think that since his song “Can’t feel my face” is reportedly about cocaine… but other than that he’s got a pretty clean slate.

These so-called friends and family members feel she’s letting the high-life of a celebrity get the best of her and think she will let partying get the best of her and her career.

It’s crazy these so-called friends and family members are so upset with Selena’s current lifestyle, because she’s always been the type to volunteer, help charities and show off her hard work. You rarely see pictures of here partying into the wee hours of the night, slamming back bottles of alcohol or I’ve never seen a picture of her smoking or doing anything risky like that.

Is this just a money grab by this so-called “source” or do you think Selena’s new lifestyle with the Weeknd is really putting her in jeopardy? Selena has faced enough struggles in her life that she wouldn’t be so foolish to throw it all away! But, you never know what happens behind closed doors. Tell us what you're thinking in the comments below!

