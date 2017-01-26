Jane Fonda Splits from Partner Richard Perry After 8 Years

Jane Fonda has split from her partner of 8 years, Richard Perry. Oscar-winner Fonda and music-producer Perry started dating in 2009, when he helped her recover from knee surgery. During an interview on Oprah.com, the actress is quoted saying she went to L.A. to get a new knee and ended up with a new lover.

She also told The Sun in 2012, "At 74, I've never had such a fulfilling sex life. The only thing I have never known is true intimacy with a man. I absolutely want to discover that before dying. It has happened with Richard, I feel totally secure with him. Often, when we make love, I see him as he was, 30 years ago."

But now, Perry himself has confirmed to Page Six that they've separated. Some are speculating that Fonda's co-star from 1967, Robert Redford, is to blame for the breakup. Radar Online reports that a friend of Fonda's recently said, "Though she loves Richard, she also still is very much in love with Redford."

Perry, however, insists there are no hard feelings, telling Page Six that he and Fonda and, "still very close." He also tells E! News, "It's not a break up, it's a shift in the direction of our lives. I hate to say the romantic relationship is over. We're definitely extremely good friends- we do things together, we care about each other a great deal, and as far as romantic relationships- that's temporarily been put on the back burner because she, as you probably know, has rededicated herself to activism. We definitely have a great deal of love for each other."

Fonda, amongst other celebrities, helped lead the Los Angeles Women's March this past Saturday. The workout guru is also famously known for protesting the Vietnam War.

The former couple, who never married, have now listed their Beverly Hills home for sale. Fonda has been married 3 times in the past.