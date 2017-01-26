Kylie Jenner Gives BFF Jordyn Woods' Family $10,000 After Father's Death

People say a lot of different things about Kylie Jenner, but what she did really warms the heart. Kylie donated $10,000 to a GoFundMe campaign for the recently-deceased Father to her BFF, Jordyn. Jordyn's dad passed away unexpectedly after being diagnosed with cancer just 2 weeks earlier.

After his death, Jordyn posted a photo of her Dad on Instagram saying, "Last night heaven got another angel. My Daddy. I appreciate everyone's kind words and it means the world to me. It still doesn't feel real."

Her Mother also took to Instagram, writing, "Tonight my best friend of so many years rode off into the sunset on a forever long Harley ride. Thank you for being a great husband, best friend and thank you for our fabulous kids and I'm so numb that I can't even believe this is real."

Because Jordyn's Dad passed so unexpectedly, the family was hit with both his medical costs during his final weeks, and the cost of his funeral. So they set up a GoFundMe account to raise $50,000. On the site, Jordyn's Mother writes, "This hit us from nowhere. We are emotionally, mentally and financially impacted, and are still not aware of how this devastating loss will truly impact our family. As we begin to plan for John's services, we are still saddled with a portion of his medical expenses."

Then, as it clearly states on the GoFundMe page, Kylie donated one-fifth of their expenses: $10,000, with the note, "I love you guys very much." She also posted a photo of her and Jordyn on Instagram with the caption, "My Fire Ox, My Brother, My Soul Sister. Give Jordy and her family some support and prayers right now. I love you the long way @jordynwoods. The other half of me .. When you cry, I cry."

Obviously Kylie cares a lot for her friend, but how did she decide what amount to give? Technically, she could have donated the entire $50,000, but then again, that's not necessary her responsibility. It just seems like a difficult place to be in, but it’s good to see that kind of generosity.

What do you guy think of Kylie's gesture?