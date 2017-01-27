Taylor Swift Zayn Malik 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' Music Video Debuts at Midnight, Teaser Released

Alright you guys we are getting closer and closer to seeing the full video for Zayn Malik and Taylor Swift’s ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever.’ Doesn’t it feel like we’ve been waiting forever and ever for this video to drop? Seriously, the song itself has been out for two months already, climbed to the top of the charts and Taylor has been teasing us with photos and clips since literally last year. And after this kind of wait, it better be good, right?

Not that we have any doubt, of course. But if you need further proof, our girl Taylor just released another clip -but! This time, we actually get to see full audio and visual of the super highly anticipated video. In the new clip, Zayn pulls up in rain, obviously, and steps out of a sleek car. While Taylor looks mysterious as she walks down a dark hall.

The song of course is for the ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ movie which comes out next month. But thankfully we don’t have to wait until then to see the music video, because it drops tonight at midnight. Thank goodness!! This is the first new stuff from Taylor in a while. This has been way too long of a wait.

However, rumor has it that 2017 will bring tons of new Taylor music, and possibly a new album drop. That of course, has yet to be confirmed from Taylor herself. What do you guys think? Will Taylor release new music in 2017? And will you be staying up until midnight to catch the video for ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’ when it drops tonight?