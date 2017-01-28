News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Spotted Having a Date Night with Friends at Dave and Buster's!

It was Date Night in Hollywood for the Weekend and Selena Gomez. The duo was spotted at Dave and Busters along other celeb friends like French Montana and Jaden Smith. The couple was first seen together earlier this month igniting dating rumors and now they’ve taken it to the streets. There’s some photos out there of them holding hands, but not in the friend way, in the ‘fingers interlocked I like you’ kinda way. Now while it wasn’t a one-on-one date, being in the early stages of a fling with your crush and your best friends at Dave and Busters, does anything sound better! What a night!

One eyewitness from the night stated “Selena looked so happy and Abel was very chill, very relaxed. They held hands as they left and it was very warm, you can tell they are really enjoying each other's company...[Selena] seems very at ease with him and you can still see the stars in her eyes. They are clearly smitten!" But what is the ship status? A source says He really likes her. They text every day," "They have a really sexy and flirty relationship. They laugh and like each other's personalities." However, they're not in any rush to make things super serious. "As of now, they are just having fun and enjoying each other,"

If Selena and the Weeknd made a song together that reflected the relationship they are currently in, what would it be called? Give us your thoughts in the comments below!

Latest

Mother-to-be gets emotional as she discovers baby's gender
1:13

Mother-to-be gets emotional as she discovers baby's gender
Princess Mary and Prince Frederik's relationship timeline
2:25

Princess Mary and Prince Frederik's relationship timeline
Hail storm pummels Sacramento
0:51

Hail storm pummels Sacramento
Liz Hurley handcuffed in sexy French maid sex scene
0:36

Liz Hurley handcuffed in sexy French maid sex scene
Kate Middleton goes fishing with her bare hands
0:28

Kate Middleton goes fishing with her bare hands
Russian's strip off to celebrate the end of the ski season
0:32

Russian's strip off to celebrate the end of the ski season
'UFO' spotted next to space station
0:41

'UFO' spotted next to space station
Bachelor in Paradise's Luke admits he 'stuffed up' with Lisa Hyde, confirming their split
1:27

Bachelor in Paradise's Luke admits he 'stuffed up' with Lisa Hyde, confirming their split

featured

Eerie footage shows 'ghost of Admiral Nelson’s wife'
0:18

Eerie footage shows 'ghost of Admiral Nelson’s wife'
Baby suffers 100 seizures a day
1:50

Baby suffers 100 seizures a day
Three-year-old Ed Sheeran super-fan has already built up a cash pile by busking
1:22

Three-year-old Ed Sheeran super-fan has already built up a cash pile by busking
Naked yoga instructor teaches positive body message
2:04

Naked yoga instructor teaches positive body message
'Sexist ghost' growls at woman
1:37

'Sexist ghost' growls at woman
The Internet can't get enough of the video of Trump's hair
0:57

The Internet can't get enough of the video of Trump's hair
Kylie Jenner announces birth of baby girl
2:31

Kylie Jenner announces birth of baby girl
TV host breaks royal protocol with Camilla
0:44

TV host breaks royal protocol with Camilla