Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Spotted Having a Date Night with Friends at Dave and Buster's!

It was Date Night in Hollywood for the Weekend and Selena Gomez. The duo was spotted at Dave and Busters along other celeb friends like French Montana and Jaden Smith. The couple was first seen together earlier this month igniting dating rumors and now they’ve taken it to the streets. There’s some photos out there of them holding hands, but not in the friend way, in the ‘fingers interlocked I like you’ kinda way. Now while it wasn’t a one-on-one date, being in the early stages of a fling with your crush and your best friends at Dave and Busters, does anything sound better! What a night!

One eyewitness from the night stated “Selena looked so happy and Abel was very chill, very relaxed. They held hands as they left and it was very warm, you can tell they are really enjoying each other's company...[Selena] seems very at ease with him and you can still see the stars in her eyes. They are clearly smitten!" But what is the ship status? A source says He really likes her. They text every day," "They have a really sexy and flirty relationship. They laugh and like each other's personalities." However, they're not in any rush to make things super serious. "As of now, they are just having fun and enjoying each other,"

