Is That Safe?! Comedy TRAMPOLINER Has Judges in Stitches! | Got Talent Global

Check out this HILARIOUS audition from Vladimir Georgievsky on Czech Got Talent 2015! Funny... but is it safe?! What do you think? Let us know in the comments below! Got Talent Global brings together the very best in worldwide talent, creating a central hub for fans of the show to keep up to date with the other sensational performances from around the world. Watch the original, full length clip: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yCh-575maKI&t=4s Subscribe to Got Talent Global: http://www.youtube.com/user/gottalentglobal Watch more Got Talent Global videos: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w-z5mbZ-yCI&list=PLF-BDTAHX0p5xf2caJw3l9oPmuHI0PJRA Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/gottalentglobal Twitter: https://twitter.com/gottalentglobal