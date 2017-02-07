Lady Gaga SLAYS the Super Bowl 51 Halftime Show!

What a Super Bowl half-time show! Lady Gaga was the Slay Monster of the year! We’re going to guess everyone tuned in to Super Bowl 51 to NOT watch the Patriots make an amazing victory over the Falcons, but rather to see Lady Gaga’s epic half-time performance!! If you didn’t, well you missed out but Hollyscoop has got you covered!

So first and foremost, Gaga started her performance ON TOP of the damn stadium, no CGI involved! Then the Fame Monster jumped off the roof into the abiss of the stadium!! Her opening song choice … “God Bless America” and her subtle yet poignant political statement had the internet abuzz. She emphasized the line, “This land is your land, this land is my land.”

So make what assumptions you will, but we think this was a hint at the president’s immigration ban. Gaga’s list of hits in her performance included “Born this Way,” “Just Dance,” “Edge of Glory,” “Poker Face,” “Bad Romance,” and “Telephone” which Beyonce was a no show for!!!!

Although there was never a definite confirmation that Queen B would show up and possibly steal Gaga’s thunder from the Super Bowl Stage, we were definitely hoping after last week’s news she would put the icing on the cake with a special appearance at the Super Bowl.

If you hadn’t heard, during the middle of last week, Beyonce decided to rock our worlds with the big news that she is expecting TWINS!!!! As if she hasn’t already done enough and gifted us with so much… she has to out-do herself with TWINS!!! I mean, Blue Ivy is absolutely adorbs and she’s even got launching her own beauty line…. Yeah friends let that sink in, a five year old is already making more money and moves than any of us will in a lifetime.

Gaga and Beyonce collaborated on Telephone back in 2009 and since then we really haven’t seen them perform together. So our hopes of a reunion and another Beyonce half-time show were crushed, but that isn’t to say Gaga did not CRUSH her performance.

She is an absolute, all around triple quadruple threat! Her performance didn’t have any major wardrobe changes, set changes, or even “OH NO SHE DIDN’T MOMENTS”, but that didn’t matter or take our attention away from the performance because she is a natural performer and talent.

