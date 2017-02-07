News

Gisele Bundchen Goes Completely NUTS Over Husband Tom Brady's Super Bowl Comeback Win

Gisele Bundchen has definitely won wife of the year! Her pure joy and excitement at Superbowl 51 was more than we could handle… and more than she could handle! Yes, she slays runways, lingerie, making beautiful babies, and Tom Brady, but her reaction to Tom winning his 5th Super Bowl was giving us all the feels.

Super Bowl 51 was a nail biter towards the end, and Gisele’s face couldn’t hide her feelings. She went from stressed to ecstatic in a matter of seconds, and man oh man, was she ever! G gladly happily shared her video with Snapchat and it gets better! She legit is probably the coolest football wife out there. During the game she went ham on her chest, beating it like an ape in the wild and flinging her arm around in a lasso-motion! It reminded us a little bit of this…

At one point she got so excited and was about to share another celebration selfie with us, that when she was trying to get her phone out she dropped it! Fortunately for Gisele, the Apple gods were on her side and from what we know, her screen and phone are going to be okay!!

Tom celebrated his win with his sons, daughter and wifey and shed a few - actually a lot of tears - during all of it, which.. we kinda loved!! A true man isn’t afraid to show his emotions, and Tom definitely was feeling the love!

Gisele was totally fangirling over her hubby and her pure excitement for his big win was absolutely everything!! What do you think of Gisele’s reaction? Was it to be expected or somewhat of a surprise? Let us know in the comments below.

