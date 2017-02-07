News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Selena Gomez was DATELESS for the Super Bowl! Where was The Weeknd?!?

Poor Selena, there’s nothing worse than being the 3rd wheel on Super Bowl Sunday, right? Yes people, Selena was smack dab in the middle of a love fest on Sunday during football’s biggest night. Now this doesn’t mean she and the weekend have already ended things… no. In fact, things are super hot and heavy between them now, this just means that maybe Abel was busy I don’t know making music or money or both!

Selena hung out with a few of her famous friends during the game, E! News host Jason Kennedy was among them… So now we know how he gets the inside scoop! Selena shared the picture on her Instagram story and despite the hearts drawn by each couple, we couldn’t help but notice Selena didn’t seem too thrilled about it?

Okay, so maybe this was her way of playing it cool and casual, and establishing she’s still an independent woman! Just kidding, because just last week there was the whole Selena and the Weeknd had a baby rumor going around! Now, they may be serious, but they aren’t THAT serious just yet. The Weeknd and Selena visited his manager’s newborn baby in the hospital and were definitely exuding some baby fever. The Weeknd posted a picture to his IG account with the caption, “Uncle Abel.” And his manager posted a huge photomontage of all the famous faces who came to see his newborn baby, the weekend obviously being one of them.

So, this relationship that we thought would be a fleeting romance, is actually a real thing! I mean nothing says commitment like holding a newborn baby, snapping pics with it and posting it on social media right? Speaking of, the couple finally went social media official with their relationship a few weeks ago.

While they were touring Italy and doing what all romantic, crazy in love couples do, they posted pictures and videos of one another enjoying the Canals of Venice and taking in the scenery together. The two were first spotted together in January and the world stopped for a hot minute!

So where do you guys think The Weeknd was on Superbowl Sunday? Let me know where you guys think he was and whether or not the third wheel look is good on Selena.

Latest

Mother-to-be gets emotional as she discovers baby's gender
1:13

Mother-to-be gets emotional as she discovers baby's gender
Princess Mary and Prince Frederik's relationship timeline
2:25

Princess Mary and Prince Frederik's relationship timeline
Hail storm pummels Sacramento
0:51

Hail storm pummels Sacramento
Liz Hurley handcuffed in sexy French maid sex scene
0:36

Liz Hurley handcuffed in sexy French maid sex scene
Kate Middleton goes fishing with her bare hands
0:28

Kate Middleton goes fishing with her bare hands
Russian's strip off to celebrate the end of the ski season
0:32

Russian's strip off to celebrate the end of the ski season
'UFO' spotted next to space station
0:41

'UFO' spotted next to space station
Bachelor in Paradise's Luke admits he 'stuffed up' with Lisa Hyde, confirming their split
1:27

Bachelor in Paradise's Luke admits he 'stuffed up' with Lisa Hyde, confirming their split

featured

Eerie footage shows 'ghost of Admiral Nelson’s wife'
0:18

Eerie footage shows 'ghost of Admiral Nelson’s wife'
Baby suffers 100 seizures a day
1:50

Baby suffers 100 seizures a day
Three-year-old Ed Sheeran super-fan has already built up a cash pile by busking
1:22

Three-year-old Ed Sheeran super-fan has already built up a cash pile by busking
Naked yoga instructor teaches positive body message
2:04

Naked yoga instructor teaches positive body message
'Sexist ghost' growls at woman
1:37

'Sexist ghost' growls at woman
The Internet can't get enough of the video of Trump's hair
0:57

The Internet can't get enough of the video of Trump's hair
Kylie Jenner announces birth of baby girl
2:31

Kylie Jenner announces birth of baby girl
TV host breaks royal protocol with Camilla
0:44

TV host breaks royal protocol with Camilla