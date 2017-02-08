'Yeah Boy' Singer Kelsea Ballerini to Perform at 2017 Grammys

This year’s Grammy Awards is about to shut down every other Grammy Awards there’s ever been! Some of THE BIGGEST names in the music industry will be taking the stage and by the good graces of God, they’ll be singing sweet nothings to us through our TV screens!

Beyonce, Bruno Mars, Adele, John Legend, and newcomer Kelsie Ballerini! She’s definitely a force to be reckoned with and didn’t just come up over night. This country-pop crooner started out like many of our favorite country singers do, in Nashville.

2017 might be her breakout year. She is nominated for Best New Artist this year alongside fellow country pop-princess Marren Morris, Chance the Rapper, The Chainsmokers and Anderson Paak! But, what’s going to give Ballerini a leg up on these New Artist contenders?

She’s performing on the Grammy’s stage! Word just got out from the Recording Academy she’d be taking the stage on Sunday to perform, we’re hoping, her biggest songs, “Peter Pan” and “Dibs.” Now, Morris will also take the stage with Alicia Keys, so it’ll definitely be a neck-n- neck night for the two rising stars of country!

In addition to her Best New artist nomination and performing on the Grammy’s stage, Ballerini is also a bride-to- be! Ballerini got engaged to her Australian boyfriend, Morgan Evans on Christmas Eve! The two first met when they co-hosted the Country Music Channel Awards in Australia last year. So, if all else fails on Grammy’s night and she doesn’t go home with a little golden Grammy, she’s got one sexy dude to go home with!

Also, quick side note, we also just found out Katy Perry would be performing as well and she’s debuting a new song!! Life just can’t get any sweeter right now! We’re curious to know what you’re feeling about the 2017 Grammy line-up, will this blow past Grammy Awards outta the water or is it TOO MUCH star power? Tell us in the comments below!