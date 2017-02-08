News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

'Yeah Boy' Singer Kelsea Ballerini to Perform at 2017 Grammys

This year’s Grammy Awards is about to shut down every other Grammy Awards there’s ever been! Some of THE BIGGEST names in the music industry will be taking the stage and by the good graces of God, they’ll be singing sweet nothings to us through our TV screens!

Beyonce, Bruno Mars, Adele, John Legend, and newcomer Kelsie Ballerini! She’s definitely a force to be reckoned with and didn’t just come up over night. This country-pop crooner started out like many of our favorite country singers do, in Nashville.

2017 might be her breakout year. She is nominated for Best New Artist this year alongside fellow country pop-princess Marren Morris, Chance the Rapper, The Chainsmokers and Anderson Paak! But, what’s going to give Ballerini a leg up on these New Artist contenders?

She’s performing on the Grammy’s stage! Word just got out from the Recording Academy she’d be taking the stage on Sunday to perform, we’re hoping, her biggest songs, “Peter Pan” and “Dibs.” Now, Morris will also take the stage with Alicia Keys, so it’ll definitely be a neck-n- neck night for the two rising stars of country!

In addition to her Best New artist nomination and performing on the Grammy’s stage, Ballerini is also a bride-to- be! Ballerini got engaged to her Australian boyfriend, Morgan Evans on Christmas Eve! The two first met when they co-hosted the Country Music Channel Awards in Australia last year. So, if all else fails on Grammy’s night and she doesn’t go home with a little golden Grammy, she’s got one sexy dude to go home with!

Also, quick side note, we also just found out Katy Perry would be performing as well and she’s debuting a new song!! Life just can’t get any sweeter right now! We’re curious to know what you’re feeling about the 2017 Grammy line-up, will this blow past Grammy Awards outta the water or is it TOO MUCH star power? Tell us in the comments below!

Latest

Drivers warned of poor conditions as high winds cause dust storm in western US
0:35

Drivers warned of poor conditions as high winds cause dust storm in western US
Hungry, Cranky Croc Destroys Watermelon With Powerful Jaw
0:43

Hungry, Cranky Croc Destroys Watermelon With Powerful Jaw
Man shows off impressive magic tricks with rings
1:30

Man shows off impressive magic tricks with rings
Man Removes Ostrich Eggshell With Vinegar in Family Science Experiment
10:59

Man Removes Ostrich Eggshell With Vinegar in Family Science Experiment
Couple Reveal Baby's Gender With Mustang Burnout
0:16

Couple Reveal Baby's Gender With Mustang Burnout
Lion Pride Vs. Buffalo Herd: Who Will Win?
1:13

Lion Pride Vs. Buffalo Herd: Who Will Win?
Captured Bandicoot Can't Wait to Get Out of Dodge
0:53

Captured Bandicoot Can't Wait to Get Out of Dodge
Adorable Panda Cub Is Very Attached to Its Keeper
0:54

Adorable Panda Cub Is Very Attached to Its Keeper

featured

Eerie footage shows 'ghost of Admiral Nelson’s wife'
0:18

Eerie footage shows 'ghost of Admiral Nelson’s wife'
Baby suffers 100 seizures a day
1:50

Baby suffers 100 seizures a day
Three-year-old Ed Sheeran super-fan has already built up a cash pile by busking
1:22

Three-year-old Ed Sheeran super-fan has already built up a cash pile by busking
Naked yoga instructor teaches positive body message
2:04

Naked yoga instructor teaches positive body message
'Sexist ghost' growls at woman
1:37

'Sexist ghost' growls at woman
The Internet can't get enough of the video of Trump's hair
0:57

The Internet can't get enough of the video of Trump's hair
Thousands of birds mysteriously gather at busy intersection
1:01

Thousands of birds mysteriously gather at busy intersection
Kylie Jenner announces birth of baby girl
2:31

Kylie Jenner announces birth of baby girl