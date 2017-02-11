Katy Perry's CRAZY 'Chained to the Rhythm' New Music Video Reaction: Hamsters Everywhere!

First of all Katy Perry is officially back with brand new music! Hola! but you know, i’m a bit distracted by her lyric video. And now that we think about it, her cover art is a little strange too.

Katy teased this week - just before the Grammys - with the announcement of a new song! Chained to the Rhythm, featuring Bob Marley’s grandson Skip Marley, is a catchy little tune that’s sure to top the charts. I mean, you try getting it out of your head. But like I said, I’m so weirded out by the lyric video she released with the song. It’s a teeny tiny kitchen with even smaller food. And giants hands making the smallest plate of food you’ve ever seen. that then gets devoured by a hamster…

What is happening here??

Turns out tiny food is kind of a popular trend on the internet. A mesmerizing trend. And that hampster? His name is Mr. Parsons, who is actually a little internet star himself. So at first glance this may be really strange, but when you dissect the lyrics of the song, Katy is actually a genius.

Are we crazy, living our lives through a lens? Trapped in our white picket fence, like ornaments? So comfortable, we live in a bubble. So comfortable, we can’t see the trouble. ok, so maybe it makes sense after all. What’s more comfortable than a hamster eating a tiny cake in a little doll house?

Adding to Katy’s genius, i mentioned she dropped this single right before the Grammys, which are this Sunday. That move was strategic. Katy just announced this week she would be performing at the Grammys - and we have a sinking feeling this song will be featured! This is also speculated to be the first single off her upcoming 5th album - though we Katy hasn’t released any information on that just yet.

But we’ll be watching and waiting, and trying to figure out how they made all that tiny food…. you got some opinions on Katy’s bizarre music video or are you just happy she’s back?? Let us know in the comments below!