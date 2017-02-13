News

Katy Perry Shades Britney Spears' Shaved Head at 2017 Grammys, Twitter Starts #KatyPerryIsOverParty

Katy Perry was soooo happy to be at the 2017 Grammys tonight to debut her latest single ‘Chained to the Rhythm,’ but did she have to take a cheap shot at the legendary Britney Spears? That’s what pretty much everyone is thinking right now after the singer’s bizarre behavior in not one, but TWO separate interviews.

So Katy hit the red carpet at the 59th Grammy awards, clearly ready to piss everyone off - cause that’s exactly what she did. Never mind that disastrous outfit, that’s a totally different story - Katy threw some major shade at Britney Spears. While talking to Ryan Seacrest on the carpet, Katy talked about taking time off from music.

Dig Number one. This response must have been Katy’s go-to for the night, because she said it a second time while talking to CBS about her ever changing hair. Ok, twitter BLEW UP with responses - all shading KATY for her loose lips.

SO many people began throwing up pics of Britney. “Katy’s shade is getting more attention than her lead single. #KatyPerryIsOverParty” Another posed this photo saying, “Idol vs Talentless Thang. #BritneyIsBae.”

But this Twitter user may have just explained why everyone is so up in arms about this diss: “Katy didn’t shade her. She made fun of her mental illness. That’s so much worse than shade.” You’ll remember Britney shaved her head in 2007 at the height of her mental breakdown that nearly ended her career and life.

So maybe that’s why Katy is getting so much hate right now. What do you think? A joke or cruelty? Let us know in the comment section below.

