Selena Gomez a No-Show for The Weeknd at 2017 Grammys, New Song 'Feel Me' LEAKED Online

Ok, this story keeps getting weirder and weirder. Remember when everyone was excited about Selena being The Weeknd's date to the Grammys this year? Neither one of the stars was nominated, but as soon as it was announced that The Weeknd would perform, everyone expected Selena to show up too, as his date.

Cut to the Grammy Awards- not only does The Weeknd skip walking the red carpet, but Selena Gomez is a complete and utter no-show. And the fans were VERY UPSET. She isn't. So I've come up with a list of possible reasons as to why she wasn't there.

All we know for sure is us fans will forever be sad that we didn't see Selena and The Weeknd walk their first red carpet together. At least we can still reminisce about all those T-Swift Selena Gomez Grammy red carpet moments from years past. And look forward to the next time we see Selena and The Weeknd on a hot date, kissing, holding hands, gazing into each other's eyes... creepy, no?

Anyway, why do you guys think Selena bailed on the Grammys? Let us know in the comments.

