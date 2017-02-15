Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Are Moving FAST - Wedding Bells Ahead Already?!?

What a perfect way to kick off Valentines Day! Rumor has it that a full on LOVE is blossoming between Selena Gomez and the Weeknd. Yeah, looks like this couple is the real deal…

They may have only been together for a few weeks, but the quote crazy connection between these two in undeniable - at least that’s what sources told E! News. “They are falling for each other,” the insider said. “He has told her how much he cares for her.”

And the best part - this romance is NOT one sided! Selena is falling too! Even though we were upset they didn’t make their red carpet debut on the Grammys red carpet, we were still thrilled that Selena supported her man after the big show!

So how will these two celebrate valentines day??? Flowers, candy another romantic trip to Europe? Let us know what you think in the comment section below!